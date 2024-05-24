US Bancorp DE Sells 3,833 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $71,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. 787,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

