US Bancorp DE Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. 55,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,343. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

