V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.10% of V.F. worth $80,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.