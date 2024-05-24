Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 1,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $537.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

