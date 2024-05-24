Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.79. 99,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

