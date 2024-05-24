Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 153,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 122,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

