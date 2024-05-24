Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sepio Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 7,106,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

