Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 486,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,884. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.