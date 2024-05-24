Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 1,901,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.