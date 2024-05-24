Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 382,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

