Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 382,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.22.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.