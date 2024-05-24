Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $149,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.87. 3,093,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

