Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £36.76 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Various Eateries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.