Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Down 1.3%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 9,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 58,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Vasta Platform Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vasta Platform stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

