Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Bruce I. Sachs Sells 7,073 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRTX traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
