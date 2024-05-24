Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Bruce I. Sachs Sells 7,073 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.