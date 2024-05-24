Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $448.59

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $448.59 and last traded at $447.93, with a volume of 254198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $442.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

