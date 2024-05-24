VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,368 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 3.52% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.61. 37,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

