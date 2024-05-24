Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Up 1%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.72). Approximately 99,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 136,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VID shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Videndum from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital cut shares of Videndum to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a market cap of £285.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,227.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.66.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

