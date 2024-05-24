Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 137.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257,491 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

