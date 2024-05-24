Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $1,845,324.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $229.67 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.