Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWAGY opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Volkswagen has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.53.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6401 per share. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

