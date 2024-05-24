Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Vow ASA Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Vow ASA Company Profile

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.

