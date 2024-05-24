Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $100,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

