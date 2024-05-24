Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CMO Patrick Mccarthy Sells 12,344 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 12,344 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $20,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 781,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wag! Group Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PET has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
