WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 95,185 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of -0.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 247.07%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

