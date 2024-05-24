Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.43. 2,864,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,605,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $526.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,077,748 shares of company stock worth $378,469,027. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

