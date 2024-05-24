Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.52.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

