Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 653,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.66. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

