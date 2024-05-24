Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,062 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 4,182,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,221. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

