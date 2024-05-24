Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $43.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

NYSE:ULS opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Robinson acquired 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last three months.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.