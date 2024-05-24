Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

