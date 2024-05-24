Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $17.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.6 %

BOC opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.44 million, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

