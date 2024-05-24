Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $86,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 193.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

