Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Rollins worth $88,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 73.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 209,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $45.38 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

