Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 27,313 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield worth $104,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

