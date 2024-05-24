Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Silver Trust worth $89,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 361,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.55 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.