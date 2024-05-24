Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,280 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $91,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.