Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $102.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

VT opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

