Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $104.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.27% of Dolby Laboratories worth $104,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,610,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 181,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

