Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $82.01 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $82,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

