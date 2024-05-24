Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $90.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.20% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $90,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.63 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

