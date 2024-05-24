Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $94,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 687,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 184,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.