Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $83,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

