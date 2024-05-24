Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 128,061 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.73% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $84,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

