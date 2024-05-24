Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WDI opened at $14.47 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar acquired 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,725 shares in the company, valued at $198,463.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

