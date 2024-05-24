Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 8,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
