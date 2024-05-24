Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of HYI opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

