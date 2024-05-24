Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.