Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

