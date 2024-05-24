Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

