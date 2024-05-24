Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.92.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

