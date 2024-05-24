Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

